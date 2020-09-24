Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Caitlin Kennedy, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey and a recent graduate of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, poses for a photos onboard the Presidio of Monterey, California, Sept. 18. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.