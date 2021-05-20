NORFOLK
Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, successfully concluded the last operation dedicated to high-throughput COVID-19 vaccination within the area, May 14.
With the rising availability of COVID vaccines, it is becoming more accessible to walk into a designated medical clinic and receive a shot when desired. Leading up to this point, COMNAVAIRLANT has supported vaccination sites at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana to provide a significant number of vaccines to Sailors who want to be vaccinated.
“We’ve vaccinated roughly 10,000 people within the COMNAVAIRLANT claimancy,” said Lt. Aimie Terry, Assistant Force Nurse, COMNAVAIRLANT. “We’ve successfully satisfied the demand of people who want the vaccine.”
The Department of the Navy has been continuing to work toward the strengthening of the health and readiness of its Sailors. Approximately 50 percent of all U.S. Navy personnel have been vaccinated, and that number continues to rise.
Now, as dedicated sites reach their completion, the primary strategy that Sailors can employ to become vaccinated is to utilize the DHA tool to schedule an appointment.
For those who are still seeking their vaccine, or want to learn more, the DHA tool can be accessed at https://www.tricare.mil/HealthWellness/HealthyLiving/Coronavirus/DHA-Appointing-Portal. To learn about the latest COVID-19 policies, leadership messages, and guidance on how to protect yourself, your family, and your shipmates visit https://www.navy.mil/us-Navy-Covid-19-updates/. For more resources, personnel can use http://www.vaccinefinder.org.
