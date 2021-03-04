VIRGINIA BEACH
Like many other professions around the world, the way firefighters train and perform their duties was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, one Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services firefighter on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana saw it as an opportunity and built an in-house firefighter training simulator, making sure he and his fellow firefighters are always ready to face any situation that may come their way.
"I decided when all of this started that I was going to build us an in-house fire training simulator, because with everything going on with COVID, we weren't able to go out and do the training that we usually do from the outside jurisdictions," said Joseph Tabor, a firefighter on board NAS Oceana.
Tabor is a second-generation firefighter and has been battling blazes since he was 18-years-old. He has dedicated the last 16 years of his life to protecting and serving his community, and has been doing so on board NAS Oceana for the past five years.
Every year, firefighters onboard Naval Air Station Oceana are required to complete hundreds of hours of training in simulated scenarios so they can survive and excel during real-world emergencies. In the past, the firefighters would go to outside agencies to get their required training but, due to restrictions stemming from COVID-19, they are now unable to do so.
"A lot of outside agencies, like the Virginia Beach Fire Department and private industries will put on training like what Firefighter Tabor built for us," said Cedric Patterson, Assistant Fire Chief, District 3 for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services. "They will bring in different fire departments and go through training like the one we have built here, but because of COVID, those classes have been canceled for the better part of the last year. The simulator we built here still gives my guys access to the same level of props and the same level of simulations that they would get from these outside agencies."
Patterson said simulations like the one they have built are crucial because some of the most frequent causes of firefighter fatalities are due to lost, disoriented, or trapped firefighters who weren't able to be located in time.
"The purpose of this training is to simulate operating in close quarters, being disoriented, and being able to survive and have positive outcomes from these situations," said Patterson. "So we put our guys in these simulations to simulate as closely as possible to the real thing, so we have a better level of confidence if they ever find themselves in that situation."
The simulator has also garnered the attention of other fire departments, providing a unique training opportunity for all those involved.
"Having all these different regional firehouses come over and seeing how they operate differently is really good training for us," said Tabor. "We may pick up on or learn something that we hadn't thought of before and use it for ourselves and they may do the same from us."
Along with providing better training for the firefighters, the simulator Tabor built is also saving his department and the Navy a lot of time and money.
"A lot of times when these outside agencies are charging for the classes, it could cost up to two or three thousand dollars per person, and even if they aren't charging anything, we still have to pay overtime for someone to cover responses on the base while we still have our guys going out to these training," said Patterson. "Also, when we have to use an outside agency, I am limited to the number of firefighters I can send out to these training. When we are doing them in-house I can send 10 to 12 people a day, and the next day I can send 10 to 12 more without costing us any extra money. These simulations have paid for themselves and the materials 100 times over just in the past year."
Tabor said he plans on adding more and more to the simulation in the future. He is dedicated to providing all firefighters in the region easy access to crucial training simulations.
"I feel great knowing that what I built could save one of my fellow firefighters in a real-world scenario," said Tabor. "Right now, I am not sure what I will add on next, but I plan on expanding the simulator so that we can be prepared for any situation.”
