GROTON, Conn.
Governor Ned Lamont has officially proclaimed June 25, 2021 as Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory Day in the State of Connecticut. The date marks the 75th anniversary of the laboratory as a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED).
The proclamation, delivered to NSMRL on June 10, recognizes the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) history as “the Medical Research Section of the Naval Submarine Base New London Dispensary, ultimately becoming a distinct command as the Medical Research Laboratory, under the management of the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in June 1946,” and acknowledges the dedication of NSMRL’s staff of experts and the notable accomplishments gained as well as the overall contribution in ensuring the continuing superiority of the Nation’s undersea warriors and Submarine force.
Capt. Katharine Shobe, NSMRL’s commanding officer, thanked Governor Lamont for issuing the proclamation. “We are proud to serve the United States Navy, the submarine force and diving communities, and the state of Connecticut through our health and performance research that promotes the readiness and superiority of our nation’s undersea warriors.”
NSMRL is commemorating its 75th anniversary with a ceremony at the Submarine Force Library and Museum on June 30, 2021 at 10:30 am. The ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests including the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham and other senior military commanders. NSMRL is also unveiling a limited-time display at the museum that highlights the lab’s history and significant contributions to science throughout its three quarters of a century existence.
“This ceremony gives us an opportunity to recognize the lab’s accomplishments over the years and celebrate all the hard work our staff does. We’re a relatively small command, not everyone even knows we exist,” said Capt. Marcus Larkin, an industrial hygienist with NSMRL and organizer of the event.
“With a celebration like this, we can showcase the very important research we do here. We’re especially thrilled to be hosting the Surgeon General, along with Rear Adm. Tim Weber and Capt. William Deniston, and to welcome back so many of NSMRL’s previous commanding officers and staff,” added Larkin.
NSMRL delivers evidence-based solutions that enhance undersea warfighter health and performance. The laboratory ensures the superiority of submariners and divers by conducting research in nine core areas: undersea warfighter health and performance, submariner psychological fitness and resiliency, human systems integration, submarine atmospheric monitoring, bio-effects of underwater sound and blast, hearing conservation, diving and hyperbaric research, disabled submarine survival, escape, and rescue, and undersea health epidemiology.
