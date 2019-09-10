Aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Calif., the Office of Naval Research Global (ONRG) TechSolutions held a demonstration of Topside Drone, a corrosion/anomaly detection sensor payload and processing scheme outfitted to a commercial-off-the-shelf unmanned aerial vehicle. ONRG TechSolutions and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific developed the technology that will inspect and detect material defects, corrosion, warping and other conditions plaguing naval vessels. ONRG TechSolutions allows Sailors and Marines to submit technology requests directly to the development community for rapid response prototyping.