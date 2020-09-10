For many married couples, celebrating an anniversary is spent having dinner at a fine restaurant, taking a luxurious vacation, or just spending time at home curled up watching a love story on television. For Odessa, Texas, residents Hans and Haley Wegener, they shared their special day at the Military Entrance Processing Station San Antonio to join America’s Navy, Sept. 2, 2020. The Wegener’s, both 2015 graduates of Permian High School in Odessa, are schedule to leave for boot camp in December and hoping that they can ship on the same day. The Wegener’s were recruited by Torpedoman 1st Class Tyler Kautencrews and Fire Controlman 1st Class Dallas Allen assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Midland. Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.