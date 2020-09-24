Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) recently collaborated with Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command in coordination with the Naval Oceanographic Office’s Fleet Survey Team, and Klein Marine to conduct a live Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) event at NSWC PCD, Sept. 1. Seafloor Systems’ HydroCat-180 Unmanned Surface Vehicle with towed Multi-Angle X-Pattern side scan sonar from Klein Marine Systems is displayed to conduct fully autonomous hydrographic surveying during testing at NSWC PCD.