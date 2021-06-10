NORFOLK
Destroyer Squadron 26 (DESRON 26) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 4.
Capt. Frank E. Brandon relieved Capt. Zoah Scheneman as commodore, DESRON 26.
“I’m so proud of the staff and ships of DESRON 26 and all we’ve accomplished,” Scheneman said. “It was a great honor to work with such professional and dedicated warfighters. I am privileged, humbled, and grateful to have worked with the heroes of this team during these unprecedented times.”
Scheneman has served as the squadron’s commodore since June 2020. Prior to assuming command, he served as DESRON 26’s deputy commodore.
Prior to assuming command of DESRON 26, Brandon’s tours of duty have included the officer in charge for Nuclear Power Mobile Training Team Pacific, reactor officer aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and operations officer at Naval Surface Force Atlantic.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve with the DESRON 26 team,” Brandon said. “Capt. Scheneman continued the long legacy of great leadership at DESRON 26, and he served as mentor to me and the staff. We will strive to live up to the standards of excellence he established.”
DESRON 26 consists of the guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55), USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Nitze (DDG 94), and USS McFaul (DDG 74).
