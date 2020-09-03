A Special Operator (SO) treats a medical dummy for simulated injuries during a Tactical Combat Critical Care (TCCC) and Prolonged Field Care (PFC) training evolution held at Strategic Operations, Aug 6, 2020. The evolution was part of a week-long training course held by Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Operational Medical Training Cell for SO medics and independent duty Hospital Corpsmen to practice and develop TCCC and PFC training.