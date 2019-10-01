NORFOLK
The Navy observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) in October to inform Sailors and Navy spouses about domestic violence awareness, prevention and appropriate reporting.
Domestic violence (DV) goes beyond physical abuse and affects all age groups and social classes - both male and female. It is recognized as a pattern of behavior to establish control that can stem beyond physical abuse, to include: emotional abuse and sexual abuse. It is important to learn about the different warning signs and how to identify domestic abuse. If you recognize DV, do not hesitate to reach out and get help.
The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) is available to support families in the U.S. and overseas. FAP representatives offer a number of services to victims of domestic abuse, including connecting victims to emergency services, counseling, shelter, legal services and other resources on and off base. They can also explain reporting options, provide information about military and civilian response to domestic violence and explain all of the resources available to victims.
Many couples have arguments and need help getting through relationship problems. Making an appointment for couples' counseling does not automatically result in the creation of a Family Advocacy Program (FAP) case. Nor does family or couple's counseling harm one's career or security clearance. Professional services of licensed counselors are available free of charge at Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC). These are available to active duty and their family members - even Sailors who are unmarried can have couple's counseling with their partners. A variety of courses that teach healthy relationship skills are also available through FFSCs. These include anger management and conflict resolution. These are also free and available to both active duty military and spouses.
It is okay to ask for help. Servicemen and women have some of the toughest jobs out there. Between rigorous training, deployments to dangerous parts of the world, to frequent moves every few years - the stresses of military life are many. The risk for abuse is greatest when victims are separated from supportive networks and/or under stress.
According to a 2013 VA study, more than 36 percent of active duty females reported having experienced intimate partner violence during their service. The study also showed approximately 22 percent of service members were domestic violence perpetrators. Blue Star Families conducted a 2017 survey showing that 15 percent of military and veteran respondents reported they did not feel safe in their relationship. Sadly, the same survey revealed that 87 percent of military spouse respondents did not report their physical abuse because they thought it wasn’t a big deal or felt embarrassed.
There are two reporting options available for victims of domestic abuse: restricted and unrestricted. Restricted reports do not involve military chain of command or law enforcement. Unrestricted reports, however, include an investigation by command and/or law enforcement. In both cases, victims can receive a full range of advocacy, medical and counseling services.
Prevention is promoted to not only raise awareness of domestic violence, but also help to stop it. During DVAM, personnel should educate themselves on how to stop domestic violence should it occur. Domestic violence is a crime, and it should never be a part of a loving relationship. It is not a normal or accepted by-product of military life. Regardless of how or why domestic violence may affect you or someone you know, resources are available to help.
If you think you may be a victim of domestic violence, you can anonymously contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. Sailors or their spouses can also call or visit any Fleet and Family Support Center for information on available resources. Locate a Fleet and Family Support Center at http://www.ffsp.navy.mil.
Military One Source at http://www.militaryonesource.mil offers a number tips for reaching out to a suspected victim. The website advises personnel to show their concern, and offer information on support services, as well as remind the victim of the impact that abuse has on those around the violence, especially children.
For more news from Commander, Navy Region Mid Atlantic, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnrma/.
