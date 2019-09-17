NORFOLK
Ships and units from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group formed a Surface Action Group (SAG) and are deploying from their East Coast homeports of Norfolk, VA, and Mayport, FL, over the next several days.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) departed Mayport today, and will be joined by USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Norfolk-based Ticronderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in coming days. The command staff of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 will lead the SAG, which also includes embarked helicopter detachments from Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 72, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
“This deployment demonstrates our Navy’s inherent capability to maneuver and flex to accomplish the task at hand,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Our ships remain flexible, ready and capable to operate in multiple theaters supporting a variety of missions.”
The scheduled deployment enables the Navy to rotate forces on station in order to sustain support to Combatant commanders. The SAG, made up of approximately 1200 Sailors, is trained and prepared to conduct high-end combat operations, routine patrols, maritime security operations, and theater security cooperation activities to enhance regional security and stability.
“We have an important mission ahead,” said Capt. Jennifer Couture, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 28. “SAG operations allow the Commander tremendous flexibility and responsiveness in the types of missions that can be conducted, and geographic reach into varied and diverse areas. The SAG ships are ready and able to support a variety of exercises and missions with our partners and allies in support of maritime stability and security around the globe.”
In August, the Navy announced an emergent maintenance requirement for an electrical issue aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The aircraft carrier’s repairs are progressing, and all efforts are being made to deploy the carrier and air wing as soon as possible.
For more information, contact U.S. Second Fleet Public Affairs at (757) 836-6540
