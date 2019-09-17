VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) for the eight year in a row has been named by LATINA Style magazine as one of the top 50 companies providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the United States.
“Diversity is an integral part of our command culture,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer of NEXCOM. “As a worldwide enterprise, we serve a very diverse customer base and our workforce reflects that same diversity. It is because of their unique qualifications and experiences that we are able to provide our service members, retirees and their families with premier customer service.”
To be considered for this recognition, NEXCOM responded to a LATINA Style questionnaire on topics its readers deemed as most important to them in the workplace including the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups and Hispanic relations. Evaluations for the 2019 annual report are based on 2018 data. Currently, 11 percent of NEXCOM’s nearly 13,000 associates across the globe are Latino and nearly 68 percent are Latina women.
NEXCOM will receive its award at a ceremony honoring all the LATINA Style magazine winners in February 2020 in Washington, D.C.
For more news from Navy Exchange Service Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/nexcom/.
