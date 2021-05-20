GROTON, Conn.
Our bodies respond to daily light-dark cycles to maintain our circadian rhythms: our internal clocks that tell us we should be awake during the day and asleep at night. Researchers at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) are investigating ways to maintain those rhythms in submariners, who cannot rely on natural sunlight or external environmental cues to stay on track.
When we wake up, when we go to sleep, when we are hungry, when we fall into a daily afternoon slump…all these processes are regulated by our circadian rhythms (also called circadian clocks). Sometimes, these rhythms fall out of sync with our actual lifestyles; think of the feeling of being jet lagged after travelling across several time zones. Jet lag is typically a short term problem that can be reset within a day or two. For Sailors going underway on submarines, maintaining or resetting their circadian rhythms can be far more difficult. Without being able to respond to the sun rising or setting and crews working around the clock to sustain 24-hour operations, submariners can fall into circadian misalignment—this means that they may have trouble falling asleep or waking up. Both loss of sleep and misalignment of the circadian clock can result in decreases in performance, increases in impulsivity, and even have health consequences. On submarines, any decrease in performance can lead to dangerous and costly errors.
While cues like temperature, physical activity, and mealtimes can all contribute to how well we stay on track with our natural circadian rhythms, the most powerful external cue is light. Blue light, specifically, has the most impact. Exposure to blue light suppresses the release of nocturnal melatonin, an enzyme that helps us fall asleep. Submariners don’t get exposure to natural blue light from the sun, but they do get it from artificial sources, such as their personal electronic devices. Many submariners report using their laptops, tablets, or other blue-light emitting devices as they relax in their bunks before going to sleep. But this behavior may actually interfere with their ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.
To help counter the effects of lack of natural lighting cues and circadian misalignment in submariners, researchers from the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory initiated a study investigating the use of Personal Light Treatment Devices (PLTDs) to reset Sailors’ internal clocks. In describing the research, Sarah Chabal, PhD (NSMRL Research Psychologist and lead researcher on the study) said, “The purpose of this study is to investigate whether the judicious scheduling of light exposure through the use of personal light treatment devices, or PLTDs, can help Sailors transition into and maintain their desired watch time. The PLTDs we used were two different types of glasses. One type provided blue light exposure, and were worn in the morning, immediately after waking. The other type blocked blue light, and were worn at night before sleep.”
Chabal and her team wanted to know if these PLTDs could be used to shift and maintain sailors’ circadian rhythms and enhance sleep outcomes and if wearing the PLTDs positively impacted Sailors’ mood. In addition, they needed to determine if the use of PLTDs was operationally feasible onboard an active submarine. Would submariners be willing to wear them and would wearing them interfere with any job duties?
To obtain the data needed to know if the PLTDs were effective, Chabal solicited the help of NSMRL’s LCDR Joseph DeCicco, MD, MC, USN (NSMRL Undersea Medical Officer and Head of the Submarine Medicine and Survival Systems Department). In late November, DeCicco boarded the USS Vermont as it readied for deployment to Brazil. Armed with dozens of pairs of PLTD glasses and other supplies, DeCicco managed the entire data collection effort on the boat. Forty two Sailors agreed to participate in the study. All participants were given wrist-worn sleep trackers, and completed sleep and mood surveys. Biochemical circadian rhythm markers were collected via saliva samples, and cognitive performance was measured using tablet-based games. Participants in the experimental group received blue light and blue light blocking glasses and completed a survey reporting on their personal experiences with the PLTDs. A control group did not receive any PLTDs.
DeCicco commented, “The Sailors were fascinated by the study. They thought that using personal light treatment devices to tailor their sleep schedules to their personal needs is much better than forcing the entire crew to one sleep schedule or another. Additionally the crewmembers overwhelmingly reported increased “awakeness” during their appropriate awake period while wearing the glasses.” He further noted that on the transit back home from Brazil, which was post data collection, several submariners asked if they could keep wearing the glasses.
Chabal and her team are working to analyze the data to determine specific performance and physiological impacts the PLTDs have on circadian rhythms, and to see if the science supports the anecdotal evidence of success. If it does, Chabal noted, “These PLTDs are inexpensive, unobtrusive, and if they prove to be an effective countermeasure to circadian misalignment among submariners during underway periods, the U.S. Navy will have one more option to help Sailors get the rest and sleep they need to maintain their performance, enhance their moods, and potentially even improve their health.”
The research project, “Using Personal Light Treatment Devices to Enhance Performance of Submariners,” is supported by the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program. This research is led by Sarah Chabal, PhD, in collaboration with Rachel Markwald, PhD, from the Naval Health Research Center.
