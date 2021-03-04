NORFOLK
As the country continues to navigate through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, some organizations were able to give back to a foundation that is always offering support to our military families.
The Fisher House provides a home away from home for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. Fisher House Portsmouth provides that support to families with loved ones at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.
These homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and veterans’ families, allowing them to be close to their loved one while they are receiving treatment. The maximum number of families Fisher House Portsmouth can hold is seven at one time and includes amenities such as a washer/dryer, cable, WiFi access, a library, gaming systems, an outdoor playground, and a business center.
The Grand Design Mid-Atlantic Owners and Ride with the Salty Dawgs Motorcycle Riding Club were both able to raise money by conducting their annual rallies during COVID-19 to assist the Fisher House with accomplishing its mission of providing support to military families.
“It is absolutely mind-blowing to think that these organizations would put their lives on the line in the middle of an unchartered pandemic to raise money for Fisher House Portsmouth,” said Jill Thompson, Fisher House Manager. “We are honored to be thought of, supported, and loved in this manner. This type of sacrifice is unprecedented.”
The money donated will assist the Fisher House with buying linen, kitchenware, pots, pans, food, laundry supplies, and items for room renovations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic made it very difficult and we had to postpone the Salty Dawgs Motorcycle Riding Club charity ride once from May to September. For the Grand Design Mid-Atlantic Owners Rally, there were many times we thought we were going to have to cancel due to restrictions,” said John Cleary, Wagon Master for the Grand Design Mid-Atlantic Owners Rally. “However, with plenty of help from vendors and support of our owners, we were able to conduct the rally.”
Grand Design Mid-Atlantic Owners raised $22,350, as well as many donated items to the Fisher House to include 74 hand knitted lap blankets for the guests.
“Our goal was to match or beat the numbers from our last year’s contributions of $20,000,” said Cleary.
Throughout the pandemic, the Fisher House has been operating under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as those instituted by Commander, Navy Installations Command. There has been a reduction of services from the volunteers, but they have been able to find new and creative ways to support by meal drop offs at the gate, virtual educational briefs and publicizing the program.
