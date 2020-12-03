The fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) conducts a replenishment at sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, November 7, 2020. Tippecanoe and other ships in Military Sealift Command Far East’s combat logistics force keep U.S. and international partners’ ships operating in the Indo-Pacific Region supplied with all the essentials, including food, fuel, spare parts, and all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.