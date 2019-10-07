NORFOLK
The U.S. Navy, local businesses and civic organizations will celebrate 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads, Oct. 11-19, with a variety of events that serve to honor the outstanding contributions and selfless sacrifice of Sailors and their families, and recognizes Hampton Roads as "America’s Navy Town."
Fleet Week Hampton Roads, held in conjunction with the Navy’s 244th birthday, honors Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents and visitors. The Navy will celebrate its birthday Oct. 13. The birthday theme this year is “No Higher Honor,” which focuses on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf – the largest sea battle in modern day history.
Fleet Week activities consist of ship visits, celebrations and military demonstrations throughout the area that showcase military personnel, technology and capabilities, while emphasizing the long-standing close relationship between the community and the Navy.
Some Fleet Week events are open to the public and will be of interest to everyone in the community.
This year’s Fleet Week calendar of events includes:
Friday, October 11
• Annual Military Citizen of the Year Luncheon at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E. Main St., Norfolk. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the luncheon starting at noon. The Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year award is presented to the enlisted military (E-6 and below) individual whose personal and public contributions have had a positive effect on the Hampton Roads community. For more information, call Ryan Nixon at (757) 664-2530 or Anne Baumler at (757) 664-2518, and visit the Chamber’s website at www.hamptonroadschamber.com.
• Sailors to Volunteer at Area Schools – Sailors are scheduled to volunteer at various Hampton Roads area public and private schools in celebration of the Navy’s 244th birthday. Participation will include raising the morning colors, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, reading to students and other school activities. Additionally, components of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will perform various concerts Oct. 14 through 17 and Oct. 23 through 24 at select area middle and high schools in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Isle of Wight County. Events are not open to the general public. (Media interested in covering school outreach events should coordinate with the respective school systems Media Communication Office prior to arriving at a school.)
• Movie on the Lawn at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Pub 19 Lawn – 1500 Hewitt Dr., Bldg. 3690, Va. Beach. Event starts at dusk (approx. 7 p.m.) – join Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) to enjoy a viewing of “Toy Story 4” on the lawn under the stars. Bring the whole family, along with blankets and chairs for a free, fun-filled evening. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. For more information, call (757) 462-7691.
• Waterside District Navy Birthday Social – 333 Waterside Dr., Norfolk. Come out to the Waterside District from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and games to celebrate the Navy’s 244th birthday.
• Admirals Hockey Season Opener – 201 E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk. The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Special discounted pricing is available for all seat levels on single game tickets purchased at the Scope Box Office with a valid military ID for active duty, retirees, and their family members. To start the night’s festivities, Capt. Bradley N. Rosen, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, is scheduled to drop the ceremonial puck along with the Naval Station Norfolk color guard. For more information, contact: Charlie Colon at (757) 440-3690, or email ccolon@norfolkadmirals.com.
Saturday, October 12
• Annual Grunt Run on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex – Runners meet on the Parade Field for a challenging day of fun – registration begins at 7 a.m. for both the Grunt Run and Runt Grunt (available for individual runners and teams). The Runt Grunt Kid’s Obstacle Challenge begins at 9 a.m. for children 12 and under. For adults, starting at 10 a.m., test your agility on a 6.5 mile obstacle/endurance course with rough terrain, climbs and other challenges. This is an off-road run and strollers are not permitted. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. After the race, stay for an Oktoberfest-style post-race party for all registered runners. Food and drink is also available to non-runners for purchase. Online pre-registration ends Oct. 9. For more information, call (757) 421-8287 or visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/runs.
• 4th Annual Military Appreciation Day at the Children’s Museum of Virginia – 221 High St, Portsmouth. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will offer a discounted $5 admission for active duty and reserve service members, retirees, DOD civilians and their families (with valid I.D., children under 2 are free), as well offer a 20% discount in the museum gift shop during the event. During the day, volunteers from the Navy and Marine Corps will showcase a variety of static displays, demonstrations and vehicles. For information, visit www.childrensmuseumvirginia.com.
• Free Admission at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum – 2 High St, Portsmouth. Get a historical glimpse of Portsmouth and its Navy yard where ship repair and shipbuilding have taken place for almost three centuries. In their temporary display case, see “After the Action,” a collection of vintage items related to more than half a dozen veteran organizations that reach back to the late 1800s. At the gallery craft table, children will be able to make a clothespin Soldier or Sailor to take home. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Free Admission at the Lightship Portsmouth Museum – 425 Water St, Portsmouth. Visit the main deck interior of this 103-year-old floating lighthouse that marked three stations over the course of its 48-year commission before coming to rest on the Portsmouth waterfront. See the galley, crew’s and officers’ quarters, the windlass that controlled the crucial anchor chain and peer down into the engine room. Kids can make a paper Navy hat at the craft table. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Admirals Hockey Military Appreciation Night – 201 E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk. The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for groups of 15 or more purchased through the Admirals Group Sales Office before Oct. 9. Special discounted pricing is available for all seat levels on single game tickets purchased at the Scope Box Office with a valid military ID for active duty, retirees, and their family members. For more information, contact: Charlie Colon at (757) 440-3690, or email ccolon@norfolkadmirals.com.
• Hampton Roads Navy Ball at the Virginia Beach Convention Center – 1000 19th St., Va. Beach. Sponsored by The Flagship Inc., this annual event will celebrate the Navy’s 244th birthday and will commemorate the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the spirit of the year’s theme, “No Higher Honor.” The event will run from 6 p.m. to midnight and is open to active duty, reserve or retired service members, and DOD civilians. This year’s guest speaker for this time honored tradition will be Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. For more information, visit www.hamptonroadsnavyball.com. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Sunday, October 13
• 19th Annual Fleet Ride “Rumble Through The Tunnels” – 2211 Frederick Blvd., Portsmouth. Sponsored by Bayside Harley Davidson, (Registration is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; safety brief at 11:30 a.m.; kickstands up at noon). Entrance fee is $20 per bike – 100 percent of gate proceeds will be donated to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The ride is one of the largest “one of a kind” motorcycle events in honor of our armed forces and a great way for motorcycle enthusiasts to show support for the men and women who proudly serve our country. In its 19 years, Fleet Ride has contributed more than $87,000 to the cause. Riders will start and end at Bayside Harley Davidson by way of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, and the Downtown Tunnel. Event will also include live music by “70 South.” Food, beverages and vendor items will be available on-site for purchase. For more information, visit www.baysidehd.com/harley-motorcycles-models-info--fleetride, or call (757) 397-5550. Pre-registration is also available.
Thursday, October 17
• ODU Pack The Park Fleet Week Night – Old Dominion Soccer Complex, 1500 West 43rd St., Norfolk. Come out to see the ODU Women’s Soccer Team take on Florida Atlantic University. Gates open at 6 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m. The annual night aims to break attendance records with this year celebrating Fleet Week Hampton Roads. Pre-game and halftime festivities will honor the men and women serving in the Navy. Event is free and open to the public.
Friday, October 18
• Naval Station Norfolk STEM Lab School Outreach – Naval Station Norfolk will host thousands of Norfolk Public School 5th-graders for a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab day. Various Navy commands and community partners will engage students on a myriad of aspects of Navy STEM careers in a real-world setting, and have an opportunity to talk with scientific experts. Static displays of aircraft and ships will be available to tour. In addition, event organizers will set up more than 25 displays and experiments showing how they use STEM in their everyday activities. Event is not open to the general public. For more information, call (757) 322-2576.
• Free Andy Grammer Concert at Naval Station Norfolk – Naval Station Norfolk will host a free, open to the public concert with national recording artist Andy Grammer. Enter base through Gate 2, off Hampton Blvd. The concert is presented by the Air Force Reserve and MWR. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/fleetfest.
Saturday, October 19
• Naval Station Norfolk Fleet Fest - Naval Station Norfolk will open its gates to the general public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter base through Gate 2, off Hampton Blvd. The free, open to the public event will include guided ship tours, car show, chili cook-off (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; prizes will be awarded), music, food trucks, kids area, static displays and more. For more information, visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/fleetfest or (757) 322-2576. For information on the chili cook-off or to compete as a command, call (757) 322-2316. For information on the car show, call (757) 445-5837.
• “Fall Into Fitness” at the JEB Fort Story Gym – JEB Fort Story Gym – 707 Leyte Rd., Bldg. 707, Va. Beach. Join us from 10 a.m. to noon for cotton candy, popcorn, bounce houses, pumpkin carving and more. Also, check out new group-ex classes, facility design and fitness events. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. For more information, call (757) 422-7975.
Note To Media: If a media outlet is interested in attending a scheduled event on-base or in the community, contact Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs at (757) 322-2853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.