According to the Chief of Naval Operations Culture of Excellence Campaign,
inclusion and diversity is a line of effort that empowers the Navy to achieve warfighting excellence by fostering psychological, physical and emotional toughness. Ensuring inclusion and connectedness helps promote trust and transparency for Sailors and Navy civilians throughout their careers.
Across the 245 years the Navy has been in existence, the definition of diversity and how commands promote inclusion has evolved. Today, men and women of all ethnicities and sexual orientations serve openly and free of discrimination. Alongside the changing of policy’s the Navy gave birth to Gay, Lesbians and Supporting Sailors (GLASS).
Established in February 2012, a year after the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, GLASS promotes diversity and inclusiveness within the Navy through educational outreach, advocacy, visibility of LGBT issues within the Navy while providing Sailors with leadership opportunities.
GLASS is a peer-to-peer group that seeks to foster a base free of prejudice, bigotry, harassment, and violence by providing an avenue for all Sailors to explore and learn about the ongoing challenges related to sexual orientation and expression in an open and nonjudgmental environment.
The history of LGBT Sailors throughout the history is one of the many topics GLASS committees may teaches Sailors.
Arguably one of the most famous names of gay rights activists is Harvey Milk. Milk was born May 22, 1930 served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Diver during the Korean War and received an “other than honorable” discharge in 1955 after leadership learned he engaged in homosexual acts. In 1972 he moved to San Francisco and gained a following as a leader in the gay community.
In 1977, after a couple unsuccessful campaigns, Milk was elected for a seat on the city’s Board of Supervisors and became one of the first openly gay elected officials in U.S. history.
The following year Milk and the city’s mayor were shot and killed in City Hall by Dan White, a conservative former city supervisor. At White’s murder trial, his attorneys successfully argued that his judgment was impaired by clinical depression caused from eating junk food. White was convicted on the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter causing an uproar referred to as the
“White Night Riot.”
The Navy has changed in many ways from before and after the days of Harvey Milk.
In the early 1940s, homosexuality was classified as a mental illness, disqualifying gay men and lesbians from serving in the military. In 1982, the military enacted a policy explicitly banning gay men and lesbians from serving. Before that, same-sex relations were criminalized and a cause for discharge.
In 1993, the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (DADT) policy went into effect allowing closeted LGBT people to serve in the military. Under the policy, service members would not be asked about their sexual orientation but would be discharged for disclosing it. In 2011, eighteen years later, Congress repealed DADT, allowing gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve openly in the military.
In 2013, spousal and family benefits were extended to same sex married partners in the military.
The policy to accept LGBT service members is still relatively new when compared to its 245 year history. According to Military One Source, cultural changes take time and the stigma against LGBT service members may linger. This can be a barrier to living openly as an LGBTQ person in the military.
Many members of GLASS believe Sailors can play an important role in the lives of their shipmates by being a sounding board. By working together to grow awareness and education of LGBT issues, Sailors can help Sailors feel understood and supported. GLASS believes you don’t have to be LGBT to make an impact on someone’s life and career. Being a supportive shipmate
can have an impact on inclusion within a command.
Today, GLASS continues its mission of advocacy, education, and inclusion in the ever-changing Navy.
Transgender individuals being allowed to serve was reinstated in 2021, after ending temporarily in 2016, creating opportunity for those who don’t identify with their biological gender to enlist and serve in the armed forces.
As the Navy changes policy’s its Sailors adapt and change with it. GLASS is one of the many organizations and jobs the Navy has established to help the process of change and promote diversity and inclusion.
