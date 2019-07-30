NORFOLK
One of the challenges a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group faces while operating at sea is ensuring they have enough supplies aboard its ships to carry out their mission.
Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) pulled into Naval Station Norfolk, July 26, after providing logistical support for the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group during their composite training unit exercise (COMTUEX). During the 12-day underway, Robert E. Peary delivered supplies to the ships of the carrier strike group by providing underway replenishment-at-sea (UNREP) services.
“An UNREP is the moving of essential cargo from one ship to another while at sea,” said Ancen Singleton, Robert E. Peary’s operations chief. “That cargo could be anything from fuel, food, parts, mail, or people.”
During its underway, Robert E. Peary delivered 452 pallets of cargo and food and 468,229 gallons of fuel to nine U.S. Navy combatant ships from the carrier strike group.
According to Singleton, “Robert E Peary conducted one vertical replenishment-at-sea (VERTREP) with the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), five UNREPs of cargo and fuel, and three UNREPs of fuel for other ships participating in the exercise.”
A VERTREP uses helicopters to transport supplies from one ship to another while at sea.
“COMTUEX is one of the last events that a carrier strike group does as a collective prior to deployment. It is a large complicated exercise the enables the carrier strike group as a whole to get a chance to gel together in a dynamic tactical environment that they may face once they deploy to anywhere in the world," according to Singleton.
A U.S. Navy carrier strike group must complete COMTUEX prior to embarking on an operational deployment.
“In addition to allowing the ships of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to stay on station during COMTUEX, the UNREP experience is beneficial for the combatant ship crews,” according to Singleton. “This is where many Sailors come to understand that the only way they are going receive fresh fruit and vegetables or mail while underway is when they UNREP with a combat logistics force ship like Robert E. Peary. UNREPS are a necessary part of life at sea and are worth it because the ships’ crews get the supplies they need.”
One of the requirements to complete COMTUEX is the ability to perform UNREPS, and Singleton believes that the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is ready to perform these critical missions while operationally deployed.
“They were very easy to work with and to coordinate all of the details required to complete these large and diverse events,” said Singleton. “I would say they are ready to go.”
Robert E. Peary was crewed by 105 civil service mariners (CIVMARS) for COMTUEX. They were responsible for the operation of the entire ship. Some of the responsibilities of the ship’s CIVMARS included navigation, propulsion, aviation support and communications.
“COMTUEX is one of my favorite events to support.” Concluded Singleton. “It was one of my favorite things to do when I was active duty Navy because every warfare area is involved. COMTUEX is the very best training you can get.”
In addition to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Robert E. Peary provided logistical support for the guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82), the guide-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55)and the guide-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72).
For more news from Military Sealift Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/MSC/.
