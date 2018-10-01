NORFOLK
The United States flag flown at Ground Zero was flown aboard USS John Warner (SSN 785) during morning colors Sept. 22, in commemoration of victims of the 9/11 attack, the sacrifices of first responders lost that day, the service of the U.S. military, and the fight against terrorism.
John Warner’s Chief of the Boat Anthony Amato, a Peekskill, New York native, was instrumental in coordinating a ceremony onboard the submarine.
“For our 9/11 remembrance onboard John Warner, I recited over the boats announcement system the events as they unfolded on September 11, 2001,” Amato said. “When XO saw the request for a submarine in Norfolk to fly the flag flown at Ground Zero he knew this was something our boat was prepared to do.”
For Amato, there was no question on which submarine should fly the flag flown at ground zero.
“I was in boot camp at Great Lakes, the day the attack happened and my thoughts where of my family and friends in New York. My uncle worked in the Twin Towers but did not go in that day. Knowing that happened further solidified my decision to defend my country,” Amato said. “Observing this ceremony and reflecting as the flag flown at Ground Zero was flown from USS John Warner gave me a moment to reflect on the events that took place that day, and the actions of sacrifice, courage and heroism that my fellow New Yorkers showed.”
John Warner proudly represented the submarine force in this historic endeavor and presented a certificate to be included in the Ground Zero Memorial Museum. The flag was escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders who were entrusted with its custody while in Hampton Roads.
Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Brian Beach, assigned to USS John Warner rode with the Patriot Guard Riders as they escorted the flag.
“Seeing the flag received by John Warner’s ten-man flag detail all in dress white uniforms at the brow of the submarine was humbling,” Beach said. “When the boat’s flag was ceremoniously handed past the Ground Zero flag which was being brought back from flying, that moment resonated with me.”
Sailors aboard the submarine recently returned from a deployment to be reunited with loved ones, and each of them volunteer every day to serve in the United States Navy Submarine Service to defend our freedoms.
“Knowing the caliber of Sailors on John Warner, I feel this was the best submarine to fly the Ground Zero flag,” Beach said. “Each Sailor here understands the significance of this ceremony and why we serve to protect this country.”
“For me it was truly the right place at the right time, and an honor to be a part of this.”
John Sullivan, owner of the American Eagle Flag & Flagpole Company, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, provided this flag to the Port Authority Police Department and participated in the presentation at Ground Zero. It was returned to them after the ceremony to be displayed at 9/11 commemoration ceremonies.
“The purpose of the Ground Zero Flag is to not only remember those that perished on 9/11 and their families but to also honor our military who have been engaged in the war on terror, as well as the first responders throughout the country,” Sullivan said. “Our goal is to have the Ground Zero Flag flown on as many military installations, ships, aircraft and land vehicles as possible, both home and abroad, before the flag is retired.”
Prior to John Warner, the flag has been displayed at numerous 9/11 ceremonies; flown from hundreds of flagpoles; been to Iraq three times with our troops – where it flew at least twice on 9/11; in December 2003 a member of the 4th ID held it over the spider hole where Saddam Hussein had just been captured; it flew from USS Harry S. Truman on Sept. 11 in 2017; flew on an F-22 Raptor and over the Pentagon. More recently, just this week in Hampton Roads, it flew with the Blue Angels Flight Demonstration team at the 75th anniversary of Naval Air Station, Oceana.
The flag will continue its journey over the next three years and then be presented for permanent display at the Ground Zero Memorial Museum on the 20th Anniversary of the attack.
A Facebook page @GroundZeroFlag has been setup with a posted calendar so people can view where and when the flag will be flown next. Under “Events” visitors can track where the Ground Zero Flag was flown/displayed along with pictures of the ceremonies.
USS John Warner is a nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarine of the United States Navy, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. She is the first in the class to be named after a living person; the first 11 Virginia-class subs were named after states.
For more news from Commander, Submarine Forces, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/sublant/, http://www.facebook.com/sublant/
