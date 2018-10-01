Sailors assigned to USS John Warner (SSN 785) stand with members of the Patriot Guard Riders after flying the Ground Zero flag onboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine at Naval Station Norfolk. This United States flag, flown at Ground Zero, is being flown in commemoration of victims of the 9/11 attack, the sacrifices of first responders lost that day, the service of the U.S. military and the fight against terrorism.