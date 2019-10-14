NORFOLK
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic recognizes Nation Cyber Security Awareness Month this October with some helpful tips and concerns to be aware of.
Just as ghosts and skeletons provide scares for Halloween, Botnets provide scares for your computer safety. Botnets are networks of computers infected by malware, such as computer viruses, key loggers, and other malicious software. Criminals control them remotely, usually for financial gain or attack networks or websites. Double check your software programs are set to update automatically. Automatic updates help defend against known risks on a regular basis.
Passwords can be difficult to keep track of, especially with the requirement of one special character, one uppercase, seven numbers, three lowercase, etc. Instead, change your mindset to passphrases. Make your passphrases fun, easy to remember, and unique. Keep a list of passphrases stored in a secure place away from your computer in case you forget them. You can also use a passphrase managing service to keep track of your passphrase. Fortify your online accounts by enabling the strongest authentication tools available, such as biometrics, security keys, or a unique one-time code through an app on your mobile device. Your usernames and passphrases are not enough to protect key accounts like email, banking, and social media.
Monitor your apps. Information about you, such as the games you like to play, your contact lists, where you shop and your location has value. Be thoughtful about who gets that information and how it is collected through apps on your mobile devices. When using Facebook your profile is always public. Your Public Profile includes your name, gender, username and user ID (account number), profile picture, cover photo and networks. If you share something and do not see an audience selector or another privacy setting, that information is also public. Update your privacy setting to “Private” if you only want a select few to see your post/comments. Cybercriminals love when you overshare on social media – they can learn all about you.
Some stores and other locations look for devices with WiFi or Bluetooth turned on to track your movements while you are within range. Disable WiFi and Bluetooth when not in use.
While October is designated Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this should be a yearlong effort to ensure safety. These tips were just a few of many you can utilize to protect yourself, your friends, family, and co-workers. For more online safety basics and details about specific threats, you can visit: StaySafeOnline.org.
#BeCyberSmart!
