CHERRY POINT, N.C.
Sailors and Staff serving aboard Halyburton Medical Clinic paused Monday, May 10 to honor the memory and sacrifice of the clinic’s namesake who sacrificed his life 76 years ago in the service of his nation during World War II.
Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class William D. Halyburton posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his actions May 10, 1945 while serving as a corpsman with 2d Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division during the WWII Battle of Okinawa. He became the clinic’s namesake in a ceremony held October 1, 1994.
“Every day, Sailors and staff of Halyburton Medical Clinic honor the memory and actions of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class William Halyburton Jr,” said Navy Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, the clinic’s Executive Officer. May 10th is a day we hold in our hearts as we recognize Halyburton’s courage and sacrifice that his comrade may live.”
Throughout the day, Fitzpatrick read Halyburton’s Medal of Honor Citation over the clinic’s intercom system to staff and patients while staff read vignettes of his life and service.
Marian Halyburton Rosse, Halyburton’s sister-in-law, transferred his Medal of Honor to the clinic during a ceremony held Friday, May 27, 2016. The medal and numerous other artifacts showcasing Halyburton’s personal life and service continue to be displayed to all clinic visitors.
