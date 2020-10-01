NORFOLK
On Wednesday, September 23rd, Navy installations in Hampton Roads were authorized to move to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Bravo after meeting Office of the Secretary of Defense conditions-based guidance for the changing of HPCON.
With the change to the condition, around 265,000 Sailors and their families will now be able to follow state and local precautions similar to that of non-service members. This is a major adjustment to previous postures and the first time the condition has changed since March.
“Protecting our workforce is our top priority," said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "The conditions in Hampton Roads have improved enough to allow our personnel to move a little more freely throughout the community.”
Under the new guidance, military personnel can leave their homes for non-essential tasks, but are still expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them.
“Our force must remain vigilant,” Rock continued. “And it is imperative that everyone continues to frequently wash their hands and avoid high-risk activities.”
The decision to move to HPCON Bravo was made because the health conditions in the area met OSD requirements. Specifically, health statistics showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, local medical facilities demonstrated the capacity to treat all patients without crisis care, and COVID-19 testing programs are in place for at-risk healthcare workers and those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
“It has been stressful with all of the restrictions that we have had to follow, but I appreciate that my leadership is looking out for the health and welfare of the Sailors around the fleet,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Daquan Bridges, who is assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Returning to Bravo is exciting! I really missed playing basketball and enjoying the company of my close group of friends. Due to the restrictions, I haven’t been able to see them in over six months.”
Although some restrictions have been lifted, in HPCON Bravo, military personnel are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders. If local conditions worsen, HPCON levels could be increased.
For any additional information or updates regarding HPCON guidance please visit Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s Facebook at www.facebook/com/CNRMA.PAO
