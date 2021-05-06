NORFOLK
Navy installations in Hampton Roads returned to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Bravo, May 1, after meeting Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) conditions-based guidance for the changing of HPCON.
The change means military personnel can leave their homes for non-essential tasks, but are still expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them. Military personnel in Hampton Roads also will adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities.
If local conditions worsen, HPCON levels can increase for military personnel who have not been vaccinated, in accordance with guidance from Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker.
“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Sailors and DOD civilians are all doing their part by voluntarily getting vaccinated. It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine, and the faster that people get vaccinated the faster we’ll be able to finally sink COVID-19 once and for all.”
Installations in Hampton Roads had been in HPCON Charlie, a more restrictive level, since November.
The decision to move to HPCON Bravo was made because the health conditions in the area met OSD requirements. Specifically, health statistics showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, local medical facilities demonstrated the capacity to treat all patients without crisis care, and COVID-19 testing programs are in place for at-risk healthcare workers and those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
In HPCON Bravo, military personnel are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.
