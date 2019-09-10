In observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute proudly announces the release of original artwork available for download from DEOMI’s public website at www.deomi.org.
Sept. 15 was chosen as the starting point for Hispanic Heritage Month because it is the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries—Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico declared its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.
The theme for the 2019 National Hispanic Heritage Month is “Essential to the Blueprint of Our Nation.”
This year’s poster displays the demographics of Hispanic-Americans on a blueprint of the United States, and represents the immense impact Hispanic-Americans have had in building our nation.
Hispanic-Americans make contributions in many fields that enable the greatness of America. Their contributions to the defense of this nation, the arts, sports, public service, research and development, non-profit organization management, civil rights, politics, business, agriculture, and the service industry enable America to maintain its competitiveness, relevance and position in the global landscape as the leader of the free world.
Today, thousands of Hispanic-American service members throughout the world are protecting our nation. Just as in generations past, we honor our Hispanic community—military and civilian—for significantly contributing toward protecting the United States and embodying Department of Defense values that unite us as one team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.