The stylish current generation Honda Accord was redesigned in 2018, and the 2020 model is unchanged, which is actually great news. Why? Because it is a class leader in the midsize sedan segment. The lineup consists of three trim levels, LX, Sport, and EX, with a hybrid model also available.
The model I tested was the Accord Sport, with a 1.5 liter turbocharged 4 cylinder engine making 192 hp. The Sport also comes with an aggressive 19 inch set of alloy wheels, all season performance tires, and is available with HondaSense, basically a safety package that consists of lane assist and collision avoiding technology, and semi autonomous steering and braking capability. The Sport also has two transmission choices, a 6speed manual or CVT Automatic. The car I drove had the Automatic, which is surprisingly responsive and smooth for a Constant Velocity unit. I wish Honda would offer a dual clutch gearbox on this car, but for cost reasons it’s cheaper to make it with a CVT. It is what it is.
The small , but mighty Turbo four propels the Accord from 0-60 in 7.2 seconds, which is pretty good for any family sedan. It feels as though it has more than the advertised 192hp. Honda also offers a 2.0 liter 4cylinder engine with over 250 hp on the EX, but that is a few thousand bucks more than the Sport. The performance of the Sport is simply class leading, both in terms of handling and acceleration. Braking , while very good, could benefit by switching to aftermarket rotors and pads if you drive long distances or drive aggressively.The overall driving experience is fun and very nimble. The steering feel of the car is comparable to a BMW or Audi. You can actually drive this car hard, and the chassis is spot on. Credit also goes to modern powertrain technology and Honda’s long standing engine development leadership. They build everything from Motorcycle to Jet engines , by the way.
Moving on to the Interior is where I have mixed opinions on this car. The overall look is good and very high tech, but the Nav/ Infotainment display looks like an afterthought that was glued on by a different design team, a little tacky in my humble opinion. The Gauges and controls are very legible .There is an abundance of space , but the front seats could be a little more supportive. The rear seat headroom is questionable for tall folks, due to the swoopy fastback roofline. But, most people won’t mind the trade off because it’s such a good looking machine. I also came away impressed with the standard Audiosystem.
Another important takeaway is the Accords overall fuel economy , 33 mpg observed in mixed city and highway driving, making for a very compelling commuter vehicle. The Accord manages to be part sport sedan, part family car, and efficient road tripper, all at once. That Honda can sell it for less than 27k makes this my favorite mid size car currently on the market.
Details: 2020 Honda Accord Sport
Price Range: $25,000-$27,000
My Ratings (Scale of 1-10):
- Performance: 8
- Styling : 8
- Engine: 10
- Transmission: 8
- Handling: 9
- Interior Design : 7
- Braking : 7
- Ratings Continued:
- Fit and Finish: 9
- Safety features : 10
- Value: 10
- Overall Rating: 9
