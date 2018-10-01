NORFOLK
Service members and civilian teammates gathered at Ely Hall on board Naval Station Norfolk to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 25.
The U.S. Navy observes National Hispanic Heritage Month each year, highlighting the histories and accomplishments of Americans from Spanish-speaking areas.
“The theme for year’s special observance is ‘Hispanics: One Endless Voice to Enhance our Traditions’,” said Chief Sonar Technician Surface Shelia Dall, the special observance mistress of ceremonies. “During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, we recognize the contributions made by people from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This time is set aside to recognize this importance of the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics to the United States.”
According to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute web site, “Hispanic Americans have an undeniable and proud record of military service, dating back to the Civil War. Whether their origins can be traced to Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, or one of dozens of other Spanish-speaking countries or cultures, they have defended America with unwavering valor and honor.”
“America’s diversity has always been one of our nation’s greatest treasures,” added Dall. “Hispanic Americans have long played an integral role in America’s rich culture, proud heritage and the building of this great nation.”
September 15th was chosen as the starting point of Hispanic Heritage Month because it is the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries; Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico declared its independence on September 16th, and Chile on September 18th.
“This year’s theme invites us to reflect on Hispanic Americans, not only embracing America and its culture, but also bringing their own traditions, culture, values and ideals to the vitality and meaningful legacy of our nation’s cultural framework,” according to Dall. “Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country because of their commitment to family, faith, hard work and service.”
The keynote speaker for MSC’s special observance was Mr. Julian Banea, the president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia. Banea is a United States Marine Corps veteran and the recipient of the Bronze Star medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals and the Korean Defense Service medal.
“The people we are honoring this month are by no means monolithic or homogeneous,” said Banea. “Hispanic and Latino Americans and communities reflect many cultures, nationalities, and diversity in experience.”
“Today the Hispanic culture is one of the largest segments of our ethnic community in America and our population continually grows, said Banea. “In the Hampton Roads area alone, the Hispanic population has grown to approximately 10 percent.”
According to the U.S. Census, the Hispanic population of the United States is projected to grow to 119 million by 2060. According to this projection, the Hispanic population will constitute 31 percent of the nation’s population by that date. In 2014, there were 55 million U.S. Hispanics, accounting for 17 percent of the American population.
“While I was a Marine, I served all over the world including Central America and South America,” said Banea. “It was incredible traveling to Latin America and discovering that I really didn’t know what Spanish culture was really about. Every country has its own culture, dialect of Spanish, food and music. It was amazing to be able to experience all of these.”
“Today, thousands of Hispanic-American Service members throughout the world are protecting our nation. Just as in generations past, we honor our Hispanic community, military and civilian, for their significant contributions to (or toward) protecting the United States and embodying the Department of Defense values that unite us all as one team,” according to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute web site.
On May 5, 2012, the U.S. Navy christened Military Sealift Command’s fourteenth and final dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Ceasar Chavez (T-AKE 14) to honor the prominent Mexican-American farm worker and civil rights activist, who served in the Navy during World War II.
For more news from Military Sealift Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/MSC/.
