Q: What types of family housing are available?
A: There are three types of housing available to families:
Public/Private Venture (PPV) Housing is also referred to as privatized housing in the Navy. The Navy partnered with different private management companies to provide housing to service members. These companies are responsible for the construction, renovation, maintenance and day-to-day management of the housing. PPV housing may be located on or off government property and in most cases will be former military housing.
Government Owned (also known as Military Housing or Navy Managed Housing is what was formerly thought of when we thought about on-base housing. While only available in limited quantities CONUS, Government Owned Housing is still widely available OCONUS.
Community Housing is any housing that a service member may choose that is not PPV or government operated. This is housing outside of the base that is privately owned and operated.
