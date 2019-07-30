Q: The Navy says it's focusing on the correct issues from information it received from the "out of cycle" housing survey. I'd like to do my own research, where can I find the information?
A: A copy of the survey results can be found and downloaded at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing/housing-faqs.html
