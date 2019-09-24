Q: My family and I are planning on moving into privatized or Government housing. Can we have a live-in aide or nanny?
A: There is no instruction that directly authorizes a live-in nanny. CNICINST 11103.5 CH-1 Navy Housing Eligibility, Assignment and Termination Criteria states in Enclosure 2, number 2 c.(5): If the inventory is available and when a live-in aide or nanny is approved by the CO of the Installation, they will be eligible for a separate bedroom.
