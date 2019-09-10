Q: Are Retired Disabled Veterans allowed to live in on-base housing?
A: Housing is privatized in most CONUS locations. Based on occupancy and business agreements for each area, they may allow retired military to live in privatized housing. You can find contact information for the privatized housing at each installation online at: www.militaryhomestoday.com.
