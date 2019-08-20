Q: I am coming from an involuntary unaccompanied tour to an accompanied tour. Is special consideration given to this circumstance for my control date?
A. Yes. The control date for members returning PCS from an involuntary unaccompanied tour, or from assignment to ships operating in specifically designated areas to an accompanied PCS tour will be the date of detachment from the prior accompanied PCS tour.
