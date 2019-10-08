Q: We have a large, blended family. Some of our children live with us full-time, others do not. How do we know the size of house we are eligible for? What if the size we are eligible for will not be sufficient when all of the children are with us?
A: Navy policy outlines the general bedroom availability for families. In general, a child 6 years of age or older should not share a bedroom with a child of the opposite sex. A child 10 years of age or older is eligible for a separate bedroom and should not be required to share a bedroom. The conditions in the policy apply to children that are qualified as dependents and where inventory permits. To be considered a dependent, the child must live with you for more than 6 months. Please contact your local HSC to discuss your specific situation.
