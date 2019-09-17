Q: I am a federal civilian being moved to a new installation. Can I live in privatized housing?
A: Maybe. First priority is always given to qualified active duty military members. Contact the local Housing Service Center, they can provide you with up-to-date information regarding the availability of privatized housing in the area, wait times for privatized homes and housing eligibility criteria. They will also be able to assist you with other housing alternatives if privatized housing is not a viable option for you at this time.
