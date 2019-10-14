Q: What housing allowances am I eligible for?
A: Military members are entitled to various allowances to ensure the transition to a new location is as smooth and stress-free as possible. For information about your allowances, visit the Defense Travel Management Office website.If you have any questions, contact the local Housing Service Center.
