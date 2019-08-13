Q: My ship is making a change of homeport. What is my control date?
A: The control date will be the earlier of either:
- The date the dependents move to the new homeport and apply for housing after official announcement of the homeport change, or
- The effective date of homeport change
If you are assigned to the new homeport after the official announcement of the homeport change, but prior to the actual change, your control date will be based on the date of detachment from the last permanent duty station.
