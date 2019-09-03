Q: Where can I find an application and other documents required for housing?
A: The documents, including the Housing Application, can be found on the Navy Housing website www.cnic.navy.mil/housingpolicyandforms. These include the Housing Application, Sexual Offender Form,dependent certification, custody or divorce papers and a copy of your orders.
