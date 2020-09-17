Chief Logistics Specialist Andre Stetz, from Poland, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett, was living in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 and watched the Twin Towers fall. This largely impacted his decision to join the Navy and give back to his adopted home country. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.