VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Multi-platinum selling recording artist Hunter Hayes brought the crowd of more than 2,000 to their feet on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story July 27 where he performed for military personnel, their families and guests. The concert for the Hampton Roads military community was courtesy of the Air Force Reserve. Many attendees were Gold Star Families and Wounded Warriors.
