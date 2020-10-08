A panel of judges listens to a virtual presentation during the educational challenge at the 2020 Naval Agility Summit, held Sept. 21-25 in Alexandria, Virginia. Clockwise from left: Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Development; Joan Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation; Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby, chief of naval research; and the Hon. James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. Hosted by the NavalX Agility Cell--with support from multiple partners, including the Office of Naval Research--the Agility Summit was designed to build partnerships in the Department of the Navy on matters of innovation, acquisition and transition, to share best practices and discuss problems facing the fleet. The purpose of the educational challenge was to foster innovative solutions to pressing naval problems.