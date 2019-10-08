DAHLGREN, Va.
Members of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) visited the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) and AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC), co-located onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Oct. 1.
CDRE Stephen Hughes, commander, Surface Force, and CDRE Darron Kavanagh, director general, Combat Management and Payloads in Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, visited CSCS and ATRC to see firsthand how the U.S. Navy trains its Sailors.
Capt. Dave Stoner, commanding officer for CSCS, and Capt. Russ Sanchez, commanding officer for ATRC, both hosted Hughes and Kavanagh.
“This visit reemphasizes the USN and RAN’s growing partnership,” Stoner said. “Our navies share common training capabilities and therefore, it is in our mutual interest to train together. We were able to discuss manning and curriculum, which provided CDRE Hughes and CDRE Kavanagh a greater understanding of the training RAN Sailors are receiving at the schoolhouse.”
While touring the schoolhouse, Hughes and Kavanagh were able to see laboratories and classrooms, and viewed a synthetic combat operator trainer (SCOT) demonstration.
“We showed them our latest and greatest training systems, which include hands-on labs, simulations, as well as computer-based and interactive courseware training,” Sanchez said. “RAN Sailors will continue to receive quality training to meet today’s challenges and fight and win at sea.”
Kavanagh, who is accountable for the continuous development and delivery of surface ship combat systems including autonomous and remote mine warfare systems, and underwater ranges, interacted with both USN and RAN Sailors.
“I think it is important to understand training on both sides,” he explained. “We were able to exchange experiences and lessons learned that will help our Sailors excel in the Fleet.”
Hughes, who assumed his current position in January 2019, enjoyed his discussions with CSCS and ATRC leadership and was impressed with the training he observed.
“This was a great opportunity to see where and how our Sailors are trained,” he said. “I am confident my Sailors are in very capable hands.”
The mission of CSCS International Programs is to provide allied forces quality training to enable them to develop ready teams capable of operations that maintain and expertly employ surface combatants. The directorate partners with U.S. training, readiness and policy organizations, as well as other government agencies and industry to support international missions.
