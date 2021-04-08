VIRGINIA BEACH
Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Justin Kolbinskie, from Brooksville, Florida, currently serves as the N9 departmental leading petty officer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.
Kolbinskie graduated from Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, Florida, in June 2009 and later enlisted in the Navy. He reported to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in June 2013. Following graduation from Recruit Training Command, he transferred to the Training Support Center Great Lakes where he graduated from Apprentice Technical Training and Interior Communications “A” School.
Kolbinskie reported to his first operational command onboard USS Mason (DDG 87) in July 2014 where he not only promoted to third class petty officer, but also deployed with the ship as the work center supervisor for the CE01 division where he was responsible for ensuring all maintenance was scheduled, tracked, and accomplished for the division.
Following his tour aboard USS Mason, he transferred to Training Support Center Hampton Roads as the certified pay and personnel assistant as well as the leading petty officer of the operations department including student management.
Since reporting as the newly established IWTC Virginia Beach N9 departmental leading petty officer in February 2021, he is now responsible for the oversight of all student management for the command, including optimizing assets and resources to ensure an effective and efficient learning site.
When asked about his motivation behind his work ethic, Kolbinskie referenced the quote, “The reward would not be so great without the struggle,” by the American Track and Field Olympian, Wilma Rudolph.
“We are very fortunate to have a talented cadre of instructors but robust, supporting staff as well,” shared Cmdr. James Brennan, IWTC Virginia Beach commanding officer. “Without our Sailors and civilian workforce’s efforts, it would make day to day functionality of the command very difficult. IC1 Kolbinskie’s contributions to the command are a great example.”
IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.
With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
