NORFOLK
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) completed a fast cruise Dec. 10, in preparations for contractor sea trials and operations at sea and after a nearly one-year hiatus.
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) completed a fast cruise Dec. 10, in preparations for contractor sea trials and operations at sea and after a nearly one-year hiatus.
A fast cruise is a crew simulauation of being at sea to test critical systems, operations, and personnel requirements to sustain the ship.
“Our efforts today will set the tone for upcoming sea trials,” said Capt. Tom Foster, executive officer of Kearsarge. “We want to ensure we have the right people and equipment for each job and requirement, keeping focus on the safety of the ship and its Sailors.”
During the fast cruise, Kearsarge Sailors completed operational checks of the ship’s systems, tested communications, verified watchbills, ran fire and flooding drills, and prepared their workspaces for going underway - all to prove that the ship and crew are both ready and able to return to operations at sea.
A large portion of the ship’s crew has reported to the command after the last deployment so doing a fast cruise helps identify and address any potential knowledge gaps.
“We have a crew with a range of experience levels,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Romeo Martin, a Damage Control Training Team member. “Some Sailors have been here for a while and some have just checked aboard. We have to prepare them all.”
The ship’s contractor sea trials will test the integrity of the work done during Kearsarge’s nearly one year maintenance availability following its seven-month deployment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.