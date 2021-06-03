NORFOLK
The crew of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) dedicated their airfield in the name of their ship sponsor, Alma Powell, May 28.
Kearsarge’s commanding officer, Capt. Neil Koprowski, was the keynote speaker of the event. He expressed his pride in his command’s connection to Powell who he said helped change America for the better.
“This is truly a joyous occasion and a tremendous opportunity to recognize the positive impact a single person can make,” said Koprowski.
A military spouse for 33 years, Powell is an ambassador and supporter of military families. She raised three children and supported her husband, retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell, throughout his rise to become the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Throughout her life of civic leadership Powell has helped young people in need of educational resources for more than four decades. While serving as Chair of the Board of Directors for America’s Promise Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the education opportunities of disadvantaged children, Mrs. Powell helped to lead more than 450 partner network’s efforts to help tens of thousands of young people by connecting them with resources essential for academic success.
Due to her extensive experience in youth education initiatives, she also served as a board member of several educational, cultural, charitable, and civic organizations including President Barrack Obama’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the YouthBuild U.S.A Advisory Board.
Koprowski, spoke to the essence of Powell’s inspirational life during the ceremony.
“Thanks to the efforts of civil rights activists like Mrs. Powell, America is a different place,” Koprowski said of Powell, the longtime advocate of women, children, and minorities. “There are greater opportunities for American’s from all walks of life.”
Koprowski added that while he believes there is greater equality in our nation now than at any point in our history, we still have a long way to go to reach equality across all races, genders, creeds, and faiths.
“Leaders at all levels have to make conscious decisions and take resolute action to demonstrate equality and appreciation for all who contribute,” Koprowski said. “That’s why there is no better time for us to look within and remember from where it is that we derive our strength, our soul, and celebrate Mrs. Powell and her life’s long mission of better lives for ALL Americans.”
The Powells were not able to attend the ceremony in person; however, they recorded a video message for the crew.
“I am told that the ship forever carries my spirit,” said Alma Powell. “I am proud and honored that today, it not only carries my spirit, it carries my name.”
Kearsarge’s airfield was dedicated by illustrating, “Alma Powell Airfield,” on the superstructure of the ship overlooking the flight deck.
“There simply is no more deserving or fitting a name for our airfield,” said Koprowski. “May she forever inspire those who serve on this mighty warship.”
