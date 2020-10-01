The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) pulls into the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma on Sept. 23 for a regularly scheduled maintenance period. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet home-ported on Naval Base Point Loma.