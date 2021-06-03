LGBT Month graphic Jun 3, 2021 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MC1 PHILLIP PAVLOVICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. NOAA tide predictions Detailed forecast Search Newsletters Sign up nowGet our free Military News and Weekend Access newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up Top 5 stories Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery Flank Speed – Navy’s transition to improved Microsoft 365 Cloud collaboration Colonial Williamsburg Expands Operations Following State’s Relaxation of COVID-19 Guidelines Navy advancement results for E-4 through E-6 delayed due to COVID-19 Latest editions Flagship 06.03.2021 Flagship 05.27.21 Norfolk Naval Shipyard introduces new High Velocity Work Leader Course Naval Station Norfolk celebrates National EMS Week Auto Marketplace 2016 Black Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2015 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee 2016 Silver Chevrolet Colorado 2008 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Highlander Bulletin MORE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.