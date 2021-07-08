NORFOLK
The Screwtops of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 123 (VAW-123) held a change of command ceremony, July 2, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower,(CVN 69).
Cmdr. Michael R. Luebkert relieved Cmdr. Matthew J. Lambert as commanding officer in a change of command ceremony, held before air-wing and squadron personnel on the flight deck of the Eisenhower.
Lambert, a 2001 graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology and native of Jacksonville, Florida, led the Screwtops through two back-to-back deployments in support of Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL and multiple large force exercises during the squadron’s workup cycle.
He impressed upon the squadron his parting words of gratitude:
“I could not be more grateful to have served alongside you. You are exemplary in all that you do and have made this team the best of which I have ever been a part.”
Cmdr. Lambert will report to Carrier Strike Group FIVE (CSG-5) in Japan.
Cmdr. Luebkert, a native of Midlothian, Virginia, and a 2004 graduate from the United States Naval Academy, assumed command of the world-famous Screwtops aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to lead such an outstanding squadron. You have given nothing short of your best, every single day.”
Cmdr. Melanie Ahle assumed duties as the squadron's executive officer.
VAW-123 is currently deployed to the Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, supporting operations in the region.
