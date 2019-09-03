An Airman from the 42nd Operational Support Squadron directs U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters as they arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Sept. 1, 2019. The helicopters evacuated from the Jacksonville area in advance of Hurricane Dorian. In addition to the helicopters, Maxwell AFB is serving as an Incident Support Base for Federal Emergency Management Agency and Defense Logistics Agency personnel and equipment.