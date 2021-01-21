NORFOLK
Even with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office at Norfolk’s Fleet and Family Support Center has remained as busy as ever. The schedule is packed with diversity and inclusion group meetings, day-to-day operations, and coordination of the open command discussion “Real Talk with Admiral Rock.” With all that going on, it can be hard for newcomers to know who’s who, but with all that hard work and effort our counselors and specialists put in, it’s important to recognize the civilians who continue to work tirelessly to support our military community.
Ashley Vanderjagt, a Tuscon, Arizona native and equal employment opportunity specialist at Naval Station Norfolk, recently sat down to shine a bit of light on who she is and her decision to move from her the insurance industry to her current position.
“I had been in insurance claims before this. I spent about seven years total doing that, all while applying for federal employment,” she said. “Fortunately I was able to take a break in work in order to earn a graduate degree in public administration.”
At the time, Vanderjagt, along with her active duty U.S. Coast Guard husband and kids, were stationed in Petaluma, California.
“It was the best little town. Everyone was so nice and they had amazing food and wine,” said Vanderjagt. “But where we lived, there were no jobs. And a daily two-hour commute down to San Francisco didn’t make sense.”
After her husband took order to the East Coast, Vanderjagt’s persistence eventually paid off when she was able to secure an interview for her current position.
“Once my husband actually received orders for a job in Chesapeake, I started applying,” said Vanderjagt. “I was overjoyed when I got the news that I was hired. I had wanted to work in this field for a long time.”
As an EEO specialist, Vanderjagt is part of a team that serves as mediation for individuals who feel they have been discriminated against, as well as those on the other side of that complaint.
Even though she’s moved on from insurance, Vanderjagt said she’s found similarities which have made her transition easier.
“It’s more human claims than property claims,” she said. “It’s still investigating and trying to come to an agreed middle ground.”
With the current world climate surrounding race and politics, the EEO team wants to be sure that they are making the necessary moves to stay ahead of and lead the charge on neutralizing division.
“It isn’t just race and gender,” said Vanderjagt. “We’re constantly trying to spearhead initiatives to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of diversity.”
Part of Vanderjagt’s involvement in that improvement includes attending diversity and inclusion meetings. Her department is also teaming up with Human Resources to make sure diversity goals are being met, recruiting from colleges with more diverse campuses, and assisting people in requesting reasonable accommodations.
“I’ve been very happy with my current position,” said Vanderjagt. “I’m always looking for ways to improve the climate for my peers and those I serve, and hope to be doing this for as long time to come.”
