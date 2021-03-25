VIRGINIA BEACH
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story recently welcomed its new executive officer Cmdr. Omar A. Hair to the JEBLCFS team. Hair relieved Cmdr. Brent Fulton who transferred to the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) where he will serve as the combat systems officer.
The executive officer serves as the principal assistant to the commander and is tasked with the running of day-to-day operations freeing the commander to concentrate on strategy. He is responsible for establishing and enforcing staff procedures, ensuring the commander and the staff are informed on all matters affecting the command, ensures a coordinated and synchronized plan for the military decision making processes and ensures information flows between the staff and the commander.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hair graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1990. Hair enlisted in the Navy in 1991 while attending Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 2002 he was promoted to ensign under the Limited Duty Officer program.
Hair has served in a number of operational assignments including: USS Hampton (SSN 767) leading yeoman; personnel officer and ship secretary, USS George Washington (CVN 73); and administrative officer, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).
Hair’s staff assignments include service as the administrative officer in the Personnel Support Activity Pacific, Yokosuka Japan; officer-in-charge, Personnel Support Detachment Great Lakes; human resource program officer-in-charge, for U.S. Forces – Iraq; aide-de-camp to the Command General, Central Command Joint Theater Support Contracting Command Iraq/Afghanistan; rating assignment officer, Enlisted Submarine & Nuclear Power Assignments; flag secretary, Commander, Navy Personnel Command; flag secretary / staff executive officer, Command Submarine Forces; commanding officer, Navy Element and chief, personnel services division at North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command.
“I’m excited to serve here at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story. From the short time I’ve been here I’ve seen phenomenal work being accomplished from dedicated professionals. I’m honored to serve in support of our warfighters,” Hair said.
