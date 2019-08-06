Command Master Chief Loren Rucker, command master chief of Navy Medicine West, pins first class insignia on Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Taylor, with help from Taylor’s wife. Rear Adm. Paul Pearigen meritoriously advanced Taylor during an all-hands call at Navy Medicine West headquarters at Naval Base San Diego. The Meritorious Advancement Program provides commands the opportunity to recognize their best Sailors, advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility. Navy Medicine West leads Navy Medicine’s Western Pacific health care system and global research and development enterprise.